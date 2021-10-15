James Patterson, Matt Eversmann to Newsmax: Book Spotlights Nurses' Work, Sacrifice

Best-selling co-authors James Patterson and Matt Eversmann, whose latest collaboration "E.R. Nurses: True Stories from America's Greatest Unsung Heroes" has been released, told Newsmax Friday that they wrote the book because they wanted to showcase the sacrifices and hard work of the nation's healthcare professionals.

"We just wanted to let the nurses tell their stories," Patterson said in an interview on Newsmax's "National Report." He also encouraged people to thank nurses, and said the book would remind readers why nurses should be appreciated.

"These men and women are, not to be so cliche, but they are heroes," Eversmann said. "I mean, they're here in every community, everywhere in the country, and nobody stops to give them a second thought except on our worst day. [Then] you show up and there is one of these nurses in the ER that takes care of you.

"They are so dedicated, so selfless, heroic. I'd just sum it up to there are angels among us and to meet them and to introduce them to this country and the world is an honor."

One of the nurses in the book, named "Jennifer," speaks about watching a COVID-19 patient dying and how she insisted on holding the person's hand, and Patterson said it's important to remember that most people who were dying of COVID couldn't have family members with them at the time.

"These people care so much, and they'll say over and over again, nobody is in that thinking about a paycheck," Patterson said.

He also mentioned another story where a nurse was working when a 2 year old who had been shot in the chest was brought into the hospital, and nobody had hope the child would survive.

"Ten days later, this nurse sees this child running down the hallway in a Superman outfit and the child was saved," he said. "So that's sort of the kind of story that you get in the book. Of course, some of them are sad or and obviously hearing about COVID, it was, you know, just horrifying,"

However, nurses were probably prepared for the pandemic better than anyone "just because their lives are so intense."

Eversmann, meanwhile, said he hopes future nurses will look at the book as a blueprint so they can enter the field knowing what to expect.

He and Patterson are also the co-authors of "Walk in My Combat Boots," a look at members of the military, and told Newsmax that he hopes young men and women will also look at their new book about nurses and be encouraged to "join this noble profession. All of us need them."

