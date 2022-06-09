Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Panel Wants to 'Script' History in Hearing

The upcoming prime-time hearing of the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 is a "Hollywood-produced" drama coming from Democrats who want to be able to "script and write their version of history," rather than dealing with the facts, Sen. James Lankford said on Newsmax on Thursday.

In comparison, the Oklahoma Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," the Senate investigation was truly bipartisan, with a committee that had an equal number of Republicans and Democrats, and focused on the mistakes that were made and what could have been done better.

"It was a very difficult day for the nation," Lankford said. "We walked through, created a report and put it out there, and have made changes in the process of security here. That's the right thing to be able to do, but that's not what the House is focused on."

The hearing starts at 8 p.m. Thursday and will also air on Newsmax in a no-spin special.

The prime-time hearing has come under fire from Republicans not only because of the bipartisan nature of the committee, which has only two anti-Trump GOP lawmakers, but because the proceedings have been produced by a former ABC executive.

Lankford said the proceedings are, like many other Democrat actions, set up to show as a distraction from what most Americans are most concerned about.

"What the American people care about the most right now is gas prices, or what's happened to mortgage rates," or even supply issues and trying to get baby formula, said Lankford. "All of those things matter to the American people."

But President Joe Biden is also trying to tell the American people that gun violence is the No. 1 issue, and that's because they don't wasn't people to look at their checkbooks or what's happening at the border, Lankford said.

But Americans aren't buying that rhetoric, Lankford said.

"They see what's going on in an election year and they're very, very focused on who's going to solve the problems of gas prices and illegal immigration," said Lankford.

Lankford also commented on the failure of the House to bring a bill protecting Supreme Court justices from harm, saying he doesn't know why the bill hadn't advanced.

"This is not a partisan issue," he said. "Judges are nonpartisan. We need to provide security to our judges and justices. This has been an issue for a while in the Senate. We've talked about it for a long time. We've sent it over to the House. The House has refused to be able to take it up."

Violence has grown at pregnancy centers nationwide after the court's draft decision affecting Roe v. Wade was released, Lankford added, and now, Justice Brett Kavanaugh was targeted by a person who appeared at his house early Wednesday saying he was there to murder him.

"This level of hatred that's coming from the far left on this issue is just overwhelming to people that are just trying to say, 'Let's value every single child,' " said Lankford. "I just don't think every child is disposable. On the left, they think children are disposable. We think life is valuable and is important."

