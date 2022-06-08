Rep. Tenney to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Prime-Time Hearing Is 'Performance Art'

The prime-time broadcast of the House committee hearings investigating the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol will be "performance art at its best" at a time when Americans have far more on their minds, Rep. Claudia Tenney told Newsmax Wednesday.

"The Democrats know they have nothing on a policy that they can win with, so now it's time to bring back an ABC-produced spectacular about Jan. 6 while they ignore inflation," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," pointing out that the country is suffering from its highest gas prices in history and the ongoing situation at the southern border.

"You're seeing chaos around the world, emboldening the Iranian mullahs in the Middle East to harm our neighbors and allies," in addition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's "unprovoked war" in Ukraine.

"It just never ends, but they want to focus on Jan. 6," said Tenney. "Most Americans are focused on real issues that are facing them every day, while they struggle to decide whether they're going to put gas in their cars or get groceries."

The committee, she added, is "a sham."

"It's brought to you by the same people that brought the Russia collusion hoax that's continuing to be looked at and investigated," said Tenney. "It's a sad and weak attempt to hang on to an issue that is not relevant to Americans every day, right now."

She also predicted that the hearing, being shown Thursday night, will feature a "lot of hyperbole, a lot of hysterical statements," particularly by Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the committee, is "hanging on for dear life" in her reelection bid, said Tenney, while the other Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, is not seeking reelection.

Tenney said both are "disgraced in the Republican Party because they have 'Trump derangement syndrome.'"

"I call it late-stage Trump derangement syndrome because they've already passed the triggering stage," she said. "They've already passed the anger stage. They're in the self-destruction mode. Instead of standing up for the American people. They're willing to take part of [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi's sideshow."

As for Pelosi, "she lives in that space in our House, in the halls of Congress, to abuse power, and that is all this is about, abuse of power and a lack of respect for the American people," said Tenney.

