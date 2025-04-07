Russian State TV Hails Trump's 'Major Blow' to Capitalism

Russian state media cheered on President Donald Trump's tariffs, claiming they have "destroyed trust" and are a "major blow" to capitalism, Mediaite reported Monday.

Vladimir Solovyov, host of the "The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov," called for a statue to be built in Trump's honor.

"A monument should be erected to him," Solovyov said during a discussion with political scientist Dmitry Kulikov, according to the report. "This was a major blow to the system of capitalism."

Kulikov extolled Trump for wanting to "break everything," adding, "It looks like the end of the global system is coming, the global system that is about 50 years old."

"To deliver this kind of a blow, well done, old man!" Solovyov said.

Early Monday, Trump took to Truth Social amid the global stock market meltdown since his "Liberation Day" levies were implemented last week.

"Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the longtime abused USA is bringing in Billions of Dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place," Trump posted.

Later, Trump exhorted Americans not to panic.

"The United States has a chance to do something that should have been done DECADES AGO. Don't be Weak! Don't be Stupid! Don't be a PANICAN (A new party based on Weak and Stupid people!). Be Strong, Courageous, and Patient, and GREATNESS will be the result!" Trump posted.