Sen. James Lankford to Newsmax: Biden's Border Policy Backward

Vicious lawbreakers are able to enter the United States illegally because the Biden administration has a border policy by which criminal checks are done at the end of the process rather than at the beginning, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Lankford made the comments after a El Salvador man, who had been in prison in his own country for murder, and illegally fled to the U.S. was arrested over the weekend for the killing last year of a Maryland mother.

The White House announced Tuesday the Biden administration will soon permit certain spouses of U.S. citizens without legal status to apply for permanent residency and eventually, citizenship, a move that could affect some half a million people here illegally.

Lankford called the new policy "out of touch" telling "Wake Up America," "this is something I have said all along.

"For years I've said we don't know if people are fleeing from the law or if they are fleeing from poverty: We don't know because [this administration is] not checking it, they are not evaluating it," Lankford added.

"Any criminal checks they are doing for individuals are actually at the end of the process, years after they have been in the country rather than at the very beginning. This is one of the things I have fought for, to have a criminal check at the very beginning and turn people around immediately rather than release them into the country."

What makes the new Biden policy even worse is he announced recently that "he is going to close down the border," Lankford said, "but doesn't do it, as it was just a public show [and he] is actually not enforcing that.

"And then he announces, Oh, we are also going to allow half a million people that are in the country illegally to now get a path to citizenship, which is just a big flag to everyone internationally to say, Get into the country as fast as you can, because we are going to give you citizenship."

Biden just get worse with every move, according to Lankford.

"This has been a challenge of Biden all along," he continued. "He has done 94, now 95 executive orders opening the border up and inviting more people to come and then announces that he is going to close the border down and actually does not."

"Day after day they have said [in regards to illegal immigration] that basically what [former President Donald] Trump did was mean, and so now we're going to open the border up. What I have said over and over again to this administration is following the law is not mean."

"We are a nation of the rule of law," he concluded, "so as crimes increase, as murders increase, as all these problems that happen are a direct result of a president saying, Well I'm going to try to do something fair for these individuals. Instead, let's do something fair for the American people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com