Gilmore to Newsmax: Trump Entitled to Great Deal of Credit for NATO Win

President Donald Trump "is entitled to a great deal of credit" for NATO allies agreeing to more than double their defense spending target from 2% of gross domestic product to 5% by 2035, says James Gilmore, former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Trump, he told Newsmax’s "National Report," "has been pushing these issues, not just in The Hague this week, but for months and months to get the Europeans to increase their spending so that they can stand up to the Russians.

"And I think that the policy of standing up to the Russians is gripping. It's taking effect. The money is flowing. They've been talking about a 2% number. Then they were talking about a 3.5% number. Now they're talking about a 5% number. And I think it's necessary because [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is the one dictator who actually pulled the trigger and who actually said, 'I'm going to compromise Europe. I'm going to conquer another country of Ukraine. I'm going to rebuild the Russian Empire.'

"This is a threat to Europe. It will affect our politics. And it has a direct effect on the safety and security of the United States," he added.

In a joint declaration, the Western military bloc said it was "united in the face of profound security threats and challenges," in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the "persistent threat" of terrorism.

"Allies commit to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defence requirements as well as defence-and security-related spending by 2035 to ensure our individual and collective obligations," it continued.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com