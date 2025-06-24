NATO at Breaking Point: Defense Spending Discord a Threat to Unity

As the NATO Summit convened in The Hague, the polished corridors of diplomacy masked a growing fracture within the Western alliance. What was once a stable consensus — on defense policy, on deterrence, on shared costs — has been pulled into the gravitational orbit of a single figure: Donald Trump.

With the U.S. president pushing a dramatic increase in national military budgets — 5% of GDP, up from the long-standing 2% target — The Hague summit became less a routine gathering and more a crisis council, forced to reckon with internal fault lines.