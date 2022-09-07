Rep. Comer to Newsmax: White House 'Hypocrisy' Shown By Press Secretary

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, by answering a question about if she believes the 2016 election was stolen as being "ridiculous," showed a "perfect example of the hypocrisy of the Biden administration," Rep. James Comer told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"They are so arrogant," the Kentucky Republican told Newsmax's "National Report." "They believe whatever they say is the rule. That is the law. That is the way it's supposed to be and if you disagree with them, then you're wrong. If you look like me and you disagree, then you're a white supremacist; you're a radical. You're 'ultra-MAGA,' and I think the American people are starting to see through this."

During Tuesday's press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre if she thinks the 2016 election was stolen, referring to tweets she posted around the time when former President Donald Trump won his election, reports The Hill.

Her tweets also suggested that the 2018 Georgia governor's race wasn't held fairly.

"Let's be clear that that comparison that you made is just ridiculous," she told Doocy. "I was talking specifically at that time of what was happening with voting rights and what was [endangering] voting rights."

Comer noted that there were Democrats who voted to object to Trump's win, but said "all they talk about are the 140 or so Republicans that voted to object in the last presidential election. ... I see their hypocrisy every day, and it's only getting worse."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, in his "very offensive speech" at Independence Hall last week, shows he's a divider, not an uniter, despite his presidential campaign promises, Comer said.

"It shocked me watching him speak from the very red podium and the message that he gave to at least half of America," said Comer. "This guy has a 40% approval rating, yet he's lecturing the 60% that disapprove of his job performance and the 50% that voted against him, and he's saying that you know you're a threat to American democracy. Give me a break. You know this Biden administration, the level of arrogance and hypocrisy grows on a daily basis."

Comer also spoke out about the way suspicious activity reports concerning Biden's son, Hunter Biden, continue to be suppressed, even though until Biden took office, any member of Congress could get them from the Treasury Department.

"Two things Joe Biden did on the first day he took office, number one, he stopped members of Congress from having access to this suspicious activity report," said Comer. "Number two, he hired Nicholas McQuaid to be the head of the FBI criminal division. We've learned he is a law partner of Chris Clark, who is Hunter Biden's attorney."

But still, Comer said as the top Republican on the House Oversight Committee, he continues to be blocked from the bank records, but that could change in November if Republicans take back the House.

