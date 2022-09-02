×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden speech | military | maga | trump

WH Defends Marines at Biden Speech, Denies Threat to MAGA Supporters

WH Defends Marines at Biden Speech, Denies Threat to MAGA Supporters
President Joe Biden speaks about the soul of the nation, outside of Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 02 September 2022 10:12 PM EDT

The Biden administration shrugged off concerns it was threatening MAGA Republicans, defending the presence of two U.S. Marines on screen behind the president in a Thursday speech.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued Friday that the service members behind President Joe Biden during his prime-time speech in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were not intended to stoke fear.

"The presence of the Marines at the speech was intended to demonstrate the deep and abiding respect the president has for these service members to these ideals and the unique role our independent military plays in defending our democracy no matter which party is in power," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

The fears had partially arisen from the content of Biden's speech, where he built on earlier comments made against a self-described "extreme MAGA philosophy" by calling former President Donald Trump and his allies "a threat to this country."

Jean-Pierre claimed that the presence of military personnel behind presidents was "not abnormal," saying the display "is actually normal, for presidents from either side of the aisle to give speeches in front of members of the military."

"The president gave an important speech last night, a critical speech at an inflection point, and our democracy, our values, our values that our men and women who protect us every day and fight for every day believe in as well," she stated.

The statement follows one by White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates on Thursday evening when he pushed back on Twitter against journalists who suggested the speech had partisan undertones.

"Since 1/6, countless nonpartisan reporters, credible voices across the political spectrum, and @POTUS have highlighted the unprecedented threats to democracy posed by the actions of a segment of extreme GOP officeholders," Bates wrote. "These accurate warnings are the opposite of 'political.'"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Biden administration shrugged off concerns it was threatening MAGA Republicans, defending the presence of two U.S. Marines on screen behind the president in a Thursday speech. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre argued Friday that the service members behind ...
biden speech, military, maga, trump
295
2022-12-02
Friday, 02 September 2022 10:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved