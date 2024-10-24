Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Concerned About Walz's China Stance

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday that he's "very concerned" about Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz's stance on China, especially given the fact that the Minnesota governor could be entering the White House if he and Vice President Kamala Harris win the presidential election.

"China looks for vulnerable politicians and members of politicians' families to try to prey on — we saw that with [first son] Hunter Biden," Comer told "Wake Up America." "The Chinese Communist Party, for all practical purposes, wired the Biden family $8 million and you look at what they got in return for that. They've got a soft-on-China policy. We've got a government for four years that has no plan, no training, in place to detect any type of Chinese Communist Party warfare within their cabinet, and you look at Tim Walz.

"Walz has made so many trips to China, he's spoken favorably about China. There's really nothing positive to say about China outside of the fact that they have a strong economy, and they do import certain products. Not anywhere near a level playing field, but some products, like within the agriculture industry. But it seems like Tim Walz has a real affection for China and really has bought into the Chinese Communist Party business model and that's not something we want to see happen in the United States. But if we continue to rely on our federal government and a government that's turning a blind eye to Chinese warfare, then we could see a tilt towards a communist regime, just like we see in China, and Tim Walz is the one politician in America that really likes how China operates."

Comer's panel released a report Thursday that details the level of unpreparedness of the Biden-Harris administration to defend the United States against a Chinese attack. Comer said he thinks Chinese Communist Party warfare is "one of the biggest threats to America."

"They've been investing significantly in their military," Comer said. "If you look at the policies, the United States continues to spend too much money. We had a $1.83 trillion deficit this fiscal year. The United States has to have China to buy those Treasury bills. They don't want to upset China. China is buying farmland. The United States exports a lot of agricultural products to China. They don't want to do anything to China, the Biden administration, with respect to buying up farmland, because they don't want to face any kind of backlash from China buying the American farmland.

"There's no policy towards China. There's a way a new administration, hopefully a Trump administration, can come in and negotiate a new policy towards China that that is tough on China but also continues to have positive trade relationships with respect to agriculture, exports, and things like that."

