Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Hopeful Others Join X Against GARM

By    |   Wednesday, 07 August 2024 09:06 PM EDT

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he hopes other conservative organizations and media outlets join the lawsuit filed by Elon Musk and X against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media and its members after their financial boycotts caused harm to customers and the company.

Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, and the House Judiciary Committee led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, have been investigating GARM.

Jordan’s committee in July issued an interim staff report that revealed through GARM, created by the World Federation of Advertisers in 2019, large corporations, advertising agencies, and industry associations participated in boycotts and other coordinated action to demonetize platforms, podcasts, news outlets, and other content deemed disfavored by GARM and its members.

"What they're doing to conservative outlets is wrong," Comer told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It's illegal. And I think the work that Jordan's Judiciary Committee and the work that we're undertaking on the Oversight Committee should serve as solid evidence in companies fighting back in the court system."

Comer agreed with conclusions raised by The Federalist on Tuesday that Musk’s lawsuit has merit, with the media outlet citing Section 1 of the Sherman Act, which explicitly prohibits organizations from conspiracy against commerce or restraint of trade.

"I think Elon Musk has an outstanding case, and I hope other conservative companies and conservative networks join him in this lawsuit," Comer said.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

2024-06-07
