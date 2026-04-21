FBI Probes Missing US Scientists

The FBI reportedly is leading the investigation into the deaths or disappearances of scientists or staffers who worked at sensitive nuclear or space technology laboratories.

Federal authorities have stepped in to determine whether any connections exist among at least 10 cases involving individuals tied to high-level research facilities, including NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

In a statement, the FBI confirmed it is "spearheading the effort" in coordination with the Department of Energy, Department of War, and state and local law enforcement agencies, CBS News reported.

The move signals a heightened federal response after growing concern over a pattern that some officials have described as "eyebrow raising."

President Donald Trump has also weighed in, calling the situation "pretty serious stuff" and indicating the administration is monitoring developments.

He expressed hope the cases are coincidental but emphasized the need for answers, noting that "some of them were very important people."

The incidents, which span several years, include a mix of disappearances, homicides, and unexplained deaths.

Among the most high-profile cases is the disappearance of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland in New Mexico earlier this year.

McCasland, who previously led the Air Force Research Laboratory, vanished after leaving his home without his phone or personal devices, sparking speculation.

Other cases include a NASA-affiliated aerospace engineer who disappeared while hiking in California and multiple deaths involving scientists in Massachusetts and California.

While some cases have clear explanations, such as criminal acts or personal circumstances, others remain unsolved.

Despite online speculation, experts and investigators have cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

Officials familiar with the cases say there is currently no confirmed link connecting the incidents, and some point to the large workforce across these facilities as a factor.

"People do just die," one former Energy Department official noted, citing health issues, accidents, and other causes.

Still, concerns about potential foreign involvement persist. Some Republican lawmakers have suggested adversaries such as China, Russia, or Iran could see value in targeting U.S. scientific expertise, particularly amid heightened global tensions and the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said he would "not be surprised" if foreign actors were involved, noting that several of the individuals worked on sensitive national security projects.

The FBI's expanded role follows increased public attention, fueled in part by social media speculation and calls for transparency.

The House Oversight Committee has also launched its own probe, seeking briefings from multiple federal agencies.

At the same time, agencies such as NASA have stated there is no evidence of a national security threat tied to the cases, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

As investigators continue their work, the Trump administration has pledged a thorough review, with officials promising that "no stone will be unturned" in determining whether the incidents are isolated tragedies or part of a broader concern.