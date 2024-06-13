Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Next President Must 'Clean House' at DOJ

America needs a president who will "clean house" at the Department of Justice and ensure the nation's intelligence agencies are trustworthy, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Appearing on "Newsline," Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, slammed the DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland, charging it has created "obstruction ... almost on a daily basis throughout the entire Biden influence peddling investigation.

"If the American people want a Department of Justice that they can trust, if they want intelligence agencies that they can trust, then they need to elect someone that's going to go in and clean house and put in honest, transparent, respectable people to fill those positions."

So far, Comer said, criminal referrals sent to Garland for Hunter Biden "committing perjury to the House Oversight Committee, as well as Jim Biden, the president's brother," have been sidelined.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission had an ongoing investigation of the Biden family, the IRS had an ongoing investigation, the FBI had an ongoing investigation," Comer said. "Several jurisdictions in the Department of Justice had ongoing investigations. At every instance, they were told to stand down by deep state actors in the Department of Justice.

"So if Merrick Garland refuses to act on these criminal referrals, then the next attorney general can. And I think that should be an issue in the presidential election."

Comer said there's still "more to do" for his committee.

"But I think that from an investigative standpoint, we've been very effective," he said, despite "the fact that we have a hostile Department of Justice that has not only turned a blind eye to the Biden crime, they've actually been engaged in a cover up of the Biden crimes."

Comer added, "We've done as much as we can do."

"We have a hostile Department of Justice," he said. "If this Department of Justice doesn't take our work and hold people accountable, then I'm confident the next one will."

