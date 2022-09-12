Comer to Newsmax: Hayden and Clapper Will 'Absolutely' Testify

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that former CIA Directors Michael Hayden and James Clapper will testify before Congress about their letter warning against Russian disinformation about Hunter Biden.

Appearing on "John Bachman Now," Comer said "absolutely" Hayden and Clapper are "going to testify before a committee, whether it be oversight, or judiciary, or intelligence because the American people have a lot of questions about why they signed that letter.

"Look, I have a problem with the statements … about the letter. If they didn't put any more investigations into things than just saying, Well, it looks like Russian disinformation to me, then we need to totally revamp our intelligence community because the Democrats spent two years, and no telling how much taxpayer dollars, harassing the Trump family, harassing the Republicans in Congress and scaring the American people into believing that the Trump family was somehow involved with Russia in some type of shady business dealings."

Clapper and Hayden joined with dozens of intelligence community veterans in signing a letter released by Politico in October stating that data reportedly found on Hunter Biden's laptop "has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

In a New York Magazine profile about the scandal involving Hunter Biden's laptop published this week, Clapper is described as being "not pleased to be asked about the letter two years after its release."

Clapper told the magazine: "What are you trying to get me to say, that I screwed up and I shouldn't have signed the letter? I'm not going to say that. Did you read paragraph five of the letter? As far as I was concerned, we were waving the yellow flag. At the time, it was fishy to me. It had the characteristics of a Russian disinformation campaign."

Hayden said he wasn't "following" the story, adding, "I was perfectly fine with" releasing the letter.

"It looked like disinformation," he said. "It would be nice if we didn't have to do anything or say anything, but the Russians were doing so much."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!