James Comer to Newsmax: I Expect Clintons to Honor 'Bipartisan Subpoenas'

The House Oversight Committee hopes former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton can offer important information regarding late disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein, panel Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday.

Comer last week issued subpoenas to the Clintons as the House probes convicted sex offender Epstein and his possible connections to the U.S. government.

"I think the two big questions that most people in America have is, first of all, obviously, who was on the Epstein list. If there's not a list, who were the frequent visitors to Epstein Island?" Comer told "Wake Up America" host Sharla McBride.

"The second question is, was the federal government involved? Did our federal government have some type of spy ring there where they could have evidence to compromise some of the powerful people from, from all over the world that were going there? These are things that people openly wonder about. And hopefully, the House Oversight Committee will be able to find answers."

Comer said the former president was subpoenaed due to "many reports that Bill Clinton frequently visited Epstein Island."

"We're going to ask him about that," Comer said. "Obviously, we want to know what he saw. You know, what was his purpose going over there? If he had any information that would help us determine whether or not the government was involved, did the government know this is something that obviously we would ask Secretary Clinton, Hillary Clinton, as well as the attorney general?"

Comer said he expects the Clintons, as well as five subpoenaed former attorneys general, to honor the panel's demands and appear before the committee.

"We expect these people to come in with our lawful bipartisan subpoenas," he said. "The subpoenas for the Clintons were bipartisan. They were voted on in our subcommittee by both Republicans and Democrats.

"I think that's why the Clintons are going to have a hard time if they challenge these subpoenas in court. These were voted on in a bipartisan manner. They can't say this is a partisan investigation."

