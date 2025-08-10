Rep. Comer: Clintons Must Testify on Epstein Saga After Subpoena

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer is insistent on making Bill and Hillary Clinton testify before the panel after it voted to subpoena the couple concerning the Jeffrey Epstein saga, the Kentucky Republican told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

The congressman said "if the Clintons try to fight this subpoena, which we presume they will," the committee's efforts will be helped tremendously in court by the fact that the vote was bipartisan.

Comer said that "the American people want to know what went on at Epstein island ... we know that Bill Clinton went there many times. We just want to ask him what he saw when he was there and who all was involved."

The congressman said his committee also would like to ask about Russian collusion, although he said he was sure that the lawyers for the Clintons will try to negotiate the terms of the subpoena.

In addition, Comer said it is vital for his House Oversight Committee to get to the bottom of the autopen controversy during the Biden administration to find out who was actually running the country during that time.

"It looks like a very small inner circle of no name, unelected bureaucrats," Comer said. "They had a tight reign over Joe Biden."

He said that even after the disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump during the presidential election campaign, it was very revealing that this inner circle did not allow a cognitive test, even with the American people demanding it.

Comer insisted that "the entire episode wreaks of a political cover up, a cover up of a president in declining health."

He added that the most shocking part about this whole episode is that this small inner circle "wanted to keep this man in the Oval Office, even though they knew he couldn't perform the duties of the president of the United States, for another four years."

Comer insisted that it is very possible that many of the pardons and executive orders given near the end of Biden's term in the lame duck period after Trump won the election can be declared null and void by the courts.