Comer Subpoenas Clintons, DOJ Records in Epstein Probe

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer early Tuesday issued several subpoenas in relation to late financier Jeffrey Epstein, including demands for testimony from former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Several others were issued subpoenas as well, including former FBI Directors James Comey and Robert Mueller, along with former Attorneys General Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales, according to an announcement released by the committee.

Comer, R-Ky., also issued a subpoena to the Department of Justice for records related to Epstein.

The subpoenas follow recent action on the Federal Law Enforcement Subcommittee, which approved through a voice vote, a motion offered by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., directing Comer to subpoena the Clintons and others who were listed.

The subcommittee also, at that time, approved an amended motion from Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., directing him to subpoena the DOJ to release the Epstein records.

The subcommittee also approved an amendment from Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz, to include all communications between former President Joe Biden and/or Biden administration officials and the Department of Justice related to Epstein.

Further approved was an amendment from Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Ga., to redact the names of victims and any personally identifiable information from them, as well as any potential child sexual abuse material.

Comer last month followed through on a vote from the full committee to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epstein's who is serving 20 years in prison for her role in sexually abusing and exploiting multiple minor girls.

He has agreed to delay her deposition until after the Supreme Court hears her petition to overturn the conviction.

The subpoenas and accompanying cover letters were also posted online.

The deposition and record return dates are as follows:

Department of Justice Records: Aug. 19

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr: Aug. 18

Former U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales: Aug. 26

Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Aug. 28

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller: Sept. 2

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch: Sept. 9

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder: Sept. 30

Former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland: Oct. 2

Former FBI Director James Comey: Oct. 7

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: Oct. 9

Former President Bill Clinton: Oct. 14