Tags: james comer | house oversight | biden probe

Rep. Comer to Newsmax: House to Focus on Biden Bank Records

rep. james comer
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. (Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 21 November 2022 11:12 AM EST

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Monday that the House Oversight Committee plans to investigate President Joe Biden's family finances after the GOP took control over the House in the midterm elections.

Comer said on "Wake Up America" that "we're focused squarely on the bank violations and the bank records," with the Biden family.

"The reason we're focused on the bank violations is because the Biden family has an unprecedented 150 bank violations. These are called suspicious activity reports. ... This is very serious, and that's why we're pursuing an investigation of Joe Biden."

Comer added: "If you look at the emails and text messages of Hunter, it seems to various people he's complaining about having to keep his father up. He says he pays his father's living expenses.

"Now let's think about this: Hunter Biden's only source of income were from China and Russia, our adversaries, so he's taking money from China and Russia for influence peddling. ... He's then turning around and paying his father's living expenses. That's why we want the bank records, so we're looking at the bank records and the bank violations."

Monday, 21 November 2022 11:12 AM
