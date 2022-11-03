Comer to Newsmax: GOP-Led House Would Probe Hunter Biden

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that he expects a House committee to announce a full-scale investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings about a week after the midterm elections.

Comer made his comments Thursday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, said he anticipates the GOP regaining control of the House. And he expects to take over as chairman of the Oversight Committee.

"I think the American people have seen what Democrat leadership looks like, what Democrat policies look like to them and their pocketbooks, and they're ready to make a change," he said.

"We're excited on the Oversight Committee. We've been preparing for months with respect to this Hunter Biden investigation, and one week after the election we're going to have a press conference. ... [Rep.] Jim Jordan is also on the Oversight Committee. He and I are going to present to the American people all the facts of what we have and the direction we'll be heading once I get subpoena power.

"There will be public hearings. Of course, were going to also have a lot of transcribed interviews. We're going to ask people to come in and speak with our attorneys. We're going to depose some people. And obviously once we have enough information to be able to have a very informative, very newsworthy committee hearing, we're going to do that.

"Now we know that Hunter Biden has been influence-peddling; we know that Joe Biden's brothers have been influence peddling.

"We know that Hunter Biden has broken many more laws than what the DOJ [Department of Justice] has been investigating him for. But at this point, I don't believe we have to convince anyone in America that Hunter Biden is a shady business character.

"For all practical purposes this investigation is a Joe Biden investigation. And that's why we're investigating the Biden families for their influence-peddling."

Comer was also asked a about reports concerning associate JiaQi "Jackie" Bao.

"She went to China to the university that is the breeding ground for all the Chinese spies," Comer said. "It's also the breeding ground where they train people to be cyberattackers. Once she graduated from this university then she went to work for the Chinese Communist Party for several years."

Comer also offered advice to members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

"My advice to the Jan. 6 committee would be to wrap it up because I don't perceive the Jan. 6 committee continuing in a Republican majority," he said.