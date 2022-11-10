Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Evidence on Hunter Biden Revealed Soon

Rep. James Comer, who is expected to head the House Oversight Committee next year, told Newsmax on Thursday that he and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, are planning a press conference next week to outline evidence against President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden and to discuss their concerns about how his actions may have compromised the White House.

"I think the American people and the mainstream media are going to be shocked at what we already have," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We know Hunter Biden's shady business character. The reason we're investigating him is to see if he has, in fact, compromised this White House."

Comer also said he disagrees with the president's claims that Americans are not interested in investigations into him or his family.

"I think poll after poll is showing the American people want this administration to be held accountable," said Comer. "I think the American people realize that Democrats have turned a blind eye to every accusation of wrongdoing not just by Hunter Biden and by [his] uncles, but also by the president himself. I think the American people made it clear Tuesday night they want a government that is accountable, and that's what they're going to receive in a Republican majority."

Comer said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will likely be impeached in a GOP-controlled Congress, as the situation at the southern border is a "disgrace."

"It's a national security risk," Comer said. "We have drug overdoses every day as a direct result of Mayorkas telling our border security to stand down. We can do better."

Comer added that he'd encourage Mayorkas to use his Thanksgiving break to think about resigning, but "if he doesn't, I don't think he's going to have a very good fate with the Republican majority."

Comer also discussed reports that the White House was celebrating the election results, pointing out that even without the expected numbers of GOP wins that had been expected, the party should still have the majority.

"We're going to have a Republican Speaker of the House and potentially a Republican majority leader, and we're going to have Republican committees that have Republican chairs who are going to have subpoena authority," said Comer.

"His [Biden's] agenda will be stopped in its tracks, and not only that, he's going to be held accountable for all the wrongdoing at the southern border, all the wrongdoing with the potential cover-ups with the origins of COVID-19, and all of the wrongdoing with covering up for his son and his brothers with their influence peddling scheme."

