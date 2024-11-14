Rep. Comer to Newsmax: FEMA Bias Shows What's Wrong in D.C.

Allegations that workers with the Federal Emergency Management Agency helping with hurricane relief efforts in Florida were told to avoid homes that had signs endorsing President-elect Donald Trump is exactly the type of problems afflicting the federal government, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Thursday.

FEMA supervisor Marn'i Washington, who has since been fired, reportedly gave a directive verbally and via a Microsoft Teams chat used by relief workers following the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton. A minimum of 20 homes displaying Trump signs were passed over during October and November.

FEMA workers reportedly also skipped homes in the Carolinas following Hurricane Helene.

"We had heard rumors and reports that FEMA was biased against conservatives, biased against Republicans," Comer, chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, told "Finnerty." "We've heard that about, frankly, every organization and every agency in the Biden-Harris administration. ... We've had other employees come forward and say stuff they haven't gone public yet, but that would lead me to believe that this is a pattern here.

"And this is so bad that we would have an agency like FEMA that's supposed to be there in America's time of need. You know, after a natural disaster. And they're biased against Republicans. This is what's wrong with Washington. This is why the American people stood up and voted the Democrats out of power, out of the White House, out of the Senate, and out of the House because of examples like this."

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is expected to testify Tuesday in front of Comer's committee. It's likely that Trump will replace Criswell in his new administration.

"I hope that Donald Trump fires a lot of people," Comer said. "There aren't very many people in Washington that should feel safe right now, especially if you're the leader of an agency."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com