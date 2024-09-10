Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Trump Must Focus on Policy at Debate

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax that former President Donald Trump "needs to focus on policy" in Tuesday night's debate with Vice President Kamala Harris because that's what will hand him a second White House term.

"If this election is about policy, we win this election because we've seen for the past 3 1/2 years what the Biden-Harris agenda looks like and how it adversely affects working-class families," Comer said Tuesday on "Wake Up America." "Donald Trump needs to compare and contrast the four years he was in office and what the economy looked like, what we looked like on the national stage compared to today, what the Biden-Harris economy looks like, what inflation has done to every American when they go and buy their groceries and fill their cars up with gas.

"And Donald Trump needs to talk about the future and explain why a Trump administration is more beneficial to our children and grandchildren than a continuation of the Biden-Harris administration.

"Obviously, Harris is going to try to get in his head and try to get him to snap so the media can be offended and outraged that he attacked a woman. Look, this just needs to be about policy. If this election is about policy over the next 60 days, Donald Trump is the next president of the United States."

Comer also addressed comments Harris campaign officials have made in recent days that seem to set the bar low for her ahead of the debate.

"Her campaign has no confidence in her," Comer said. "That's why they won't let her do basic interviews, much less a debate. They're going to set the bar low and they've already written the headlines. 'Harris did much better than Joe Biden' — that's what the headline will be tomorrow in the mainstream media."

Trump and Harris are set to square off at the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia at 9 p.m. ET. The event will be moderated by ABC.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com