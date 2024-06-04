Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Everyone Thinks DOJ Is Political

The facts are the facts, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Tuesday; most Americans believe the head of the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, is serving his own interest by protecting President Joe Biden.

During an appearance on "American Agenda," the Chair of the House Oversight Committee, Congressman Comer, said, "The facts are the facts. The majority of Americans believe that the whole case or cases against President Trump are political — a political attempt to destroy the political opposition. And Merrick Garland is the person that everyone is looking at."

"I mean, we expect no better out of Joe Biden, but we're supposed to have an attorney general that presides over the Department of Justice, and the Department of Justice is supposed to be fair. And I think the American people, have lost complete confidence in the Department of Justice. They view Merrick Garland as nothing but a political – a political hack who's going to do everything he can to weaponize the courts, to go after all of the loyal opposition."

The chair's comment followed after The Wall Street Journal released a sprawling 2,000-word essay in which Attorney General Garland is portrayed as an apolitical American servant who likes Taylor Swift and considers her song "Shake it Off" his "calling card." The article also focuses on special counsel Jack Smith, who is assigned to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago confidential document case. Smith, the Journal writes, is described by his friends "as having two main hobbies, putting bad guys in jail and competing in triathlons."

One could infer the article is a puff piece designed to draw sympathy amid Comer's pressing investigation into Biden, whom he has said operated under a quid pro quo with foreign associates, such as was indicated by the New York Post's report that President Joe Biden attended a dinner at Cafe Milano in Washington, D.C., in April 2015.

Among the guests invited included Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, who later donated $100 million to Hunter Biden's real estate company.

Comer later noted in the interview that he intends to look over the audio of President Biden, which was recorded during his interview with special counsel Robert Hur, and match it to the transcript that was provided to Congress.

