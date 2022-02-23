Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden's Sanctions Will Hurt US 'as Much If Not More'

President Joe Biden's sanctions on Russia will likely hurt Americans "just as much, if not more" and that will give Russian President Vladimir Putin an advantage over the United States in his push to take over Ukraine, Rep. James Comer said Wednesday on Newsmax.

"I think more could have been done," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "You have to remember Joe Biden has talked a tough game for a long time, ever since we knew that Putin was having his military buildup on the Ukrainian border. He was threatening with swift sanctions and a swift American response."

But after Putin entered two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, "Biden just had a [few] minor sanctions," said Comer.

Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions on two of Russia's largest financial institutions, on some of the country's oligarchs and their family members, and Russian sovereign debt in a move that he said would "cut off Russia's government from Western finance."

But Comer said that because of Biden's "failed energy policies," the sanctions will end up harming Americans through increased inflation and energy prices.

"Putin knows that the United States is at a competitive disadvantage because energy prices are going to go through the roof," said Comer. "The sanctions are going to hurt Americans as well. They're also going to hurt Putin's enemies, the oligarchs who he feels are gaining too much wealth and too much power in Russia. Putin's numbers in Russia aren't good, so this is good for Putin."

Further, Comer said he does not think Biden had a plan from day one on what to do if Russia invaded Ukraine.

"Certainly, to make these bold threats and then come out with minor sanctions is another act of failure from the Biden administration," he said.

Putin has also known that Biden's actions on energy would impact the United States, including the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and the ban on drilling on federal land, said Comer.

"Everyone knows how important the price of oil is to our overall economy in America," he said. "We're very dependent on oil. We used to be energy independent in the United States when Donald Trump was president."

Putin also knows he has a stranglehold on Germany and other European countries when it comes to oil, said Comer.

"What I would like to see is more concern from Europe," he said. "France has brokered a meeting with Putin, a phone call with Putin. That's not enough. You know, the United States can't continue to be the policeman for the world.

"I wish that the Biden administration showed as much concern for our southern border, but I know we're talking about Ukraine right now … Putin knows he has Europe at a disadvantage because of natural gas prices. He knows that this is going to create more inflation in the United States. From Putin's standpoint, he's winning this war right now. "

Biden, meanwhile, must reverse course with his energy policy if he hopes to regain the upper hand, said Comer.

"He needs to go back to the Trump energy policy," said Comer. "We need to drill. We need to be energy independent."

The United States can export energy, he added, but that can't be done with Biden's regulations.

"We were going in the right direction in energy, but Joe Biden wanted to please his liberal socialist woke base, and on day one he starts putting in these green new policies," said Comer. "They're not going to work. They're going to create massive inflation and with what's going on in Ukraine, now it's only going to get worse."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here