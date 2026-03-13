Political Strategist James Carville to Newsmax: Not Sure TDS Helps Dems Win

Longtime Democrat strategist James Carville told Newsmax he doesn't know whether "Trump Derangement Syndrome" will help his party win elections.

Appearing Thursday night on "Finnerty," the veteran political operative acknowledged that his intense dislike of Donald Trump — something the president has openly called "Trump Derangement Syndrome," or TDS — may not necessarily translate into electoral success for Democrats.

"I don’t know," Carville told host Rob Finnerty after being asked whether the anger many Democrats feel toward Trump will help the party politically. "But I know I feel it."

Carville, who helped engineer Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential victory and remains one of the most recognizable voices in Democratic politics, recently drew attention for remarks declaring that he hopes the "righteous reign of Trump Derangement Syndrome" continues.

"I got Trump Derangement Syndrome, I hate him," Carville recently told another interviewer. "I don’t want to get better. I want to get worse."

During the Newsmax appearance, Carville defended the remarks as an emotional reaction rather than a calculated political strategy.

"I did not do this as a political strategist," he said. "I did it as a human being who is outraged with what I see in the country."

Still, Carville conceded the fiery rhetoric might not actually help Democrats win voters.

"It's a very legitimate question," he told Finnerty. "Is this of any electoral benefit at all? Of which I’m not sure."

The exchange highlighted an ongoing debate inside Democrat circles over whether anger toward Trump motivates voters or simply reinforces the divisions that helped propel him to victory.

Trump, who returned to the White House after winning the 2024 election, remains the central political figure in American politics — a dynamic that has energized both his supporters and critics.

Finnerty suggested that rhetoric such as Carville's may actually strengthen Trump's appeal among voters who see such language as proof of elite hostility toward conservatives.

"Language like that, if you ask me — that's why Donald Trump is president again," Finnerty said.

Carville also drew scrutiny during the interview over past remarks suggesting that individuals or institutions he considers "collaborators" with Trump should be publicly shamed.

Clarifying earlier comments, the Democrat strategist insisted he was not referring to ordinary Trump voters but rather companies or organizations he believes enabled the president politically.

"I was not talking about people that voted for Trump," Carville said.

The discussion also touched on cultural issues dividing the parties, including debates over gender identity and biological sex.

Carville largely dismissed the topic as unimportant compared with broader political battles.

"I’m really not obsessed with bathrooms or the girls' state track meet," he said.

Despite his uncertainty about whether his rhetoric helps Democrats politically, Carville predicted his party would still perform strongly in upcoming elections.

"I'm pretty sure the Democrats are going to win a massive election in November," he said.

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