Trump Calls Dinner With Maher a Waste of Time

President Donald Trump on Saturday publicly criticized HBO host Bill Maher, calling a private White House dinner with him "a total waste of time" and lambasting Maher’s subsequent television commentary.

The remarks were posted on Trump’s Truth Social account and follow recent discussion of the 2025 dinner in media interviews.

In his post, Trump recounted agreeing to the dinner at Maher’s request through a mutual friend.

According to the president, Maher arrived noticeably nervous, "had ZERO confidence in himself," and immediately asked for a vodka tonic upon entering the Oval Office.

Trump quoted Maher saying he was "actually scared," describing the moment as "somewhat endearing."

Trump said the dinner itself was "great," "quick," and "easy," and that Maher appeared "very respectful" in the first broadcast after their meeting.

However, he contended that Maher’s show soon returned to what the president called "the same old story" — branding it "very boring, ANTI TRUMP," and failing to acknowledge what Trump described as his administration’s accomplishments.

"I noticed his show started to devolve into the same old story — Very boring, ANTI TRUMP, no mention of the PERFECT Border, Lowest Crime in 125 years, the Mass Removal of Stone Cold Criminals, the 50,000 DOW, the 7,000 S&P (Both Highest Ever!), Least Number of Murders since 1900, Venezuela, "Midnight Hammer," Soleimani DEAD, al-Baghdadi DEAD, Lowest Inflation in YEARS (1.2% for last three months!), the Rebuilding of our Military, Eight War Stoppages, and on, and on, and on!" Trump said.

Trump also criticized Maher for what he described as "Fake News" and suggested that low television ratings would limit public awareness of Maher’s commentary about him.

He compared Maher to other late-night hosts, calling him "a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT," and asserted that Republicans should not use Maher to signal ideological shifts.

The president further addressed a remark he made jokingly about Canada and professional hockey — specifically the hypothetical elimination of the Stanley Cup — noting that Maher treated it seriously.

Trump characterized Maher’s behavior and commentary as evidence of "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Maher previously referenced the dinner in interviews and on social media, defending his decision to attend and noting his continued critical stance toward Trump.

Coverage in some outlets indicated Maher’s account of the dinner included comments about the president’s demeanor that contrasted with his public persona.