Jamel Holley to Newsmax: RFK Jr. 'Pushed' by Dems to Endorse Trump

Jamel Holley, an adviser to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., told Newsmax on Monday that the independent presidential candidate suspended his campaign and endorsed Republican rival and former President Donald Trump because he was "pushed" to do so by the Democrats.

"I mean, this man has dedicated his entire life to the Democratic national party, and the way the treatment that was done to him has moved him to this place," Holley said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "I think it's very unfortunate because RFK is a Democrat, has been a Democrat, and I'm sure that this is not a place where he wanted to be. And they have pushed him here."

"But, as a result, he has been a tremendous American, a tremendous soldier, and, in light of all of this has decided to unify the country," he continued. "I think that that is an ultimate sacrifice that anybody can make, to come together with an opponent that you've had differences of opinions, and will continue to, but to at least start with where you can unify and start unifying the country. I think it's a remarkable thing what he's doing."

Holley pointed to the "excessive, frivolous lawsuits" and "enormous amount of negative stories" the Democrat machine wielded against RFK Jr. over the past 18 months as examples of ways that the independent's former party pushed him to drop out of the race on Friday and throw his support behind Trump.

Asked if Kennedy will start making appearances with Trump and holding solo events to speak on the former president's behalf, Holley said the environmental lawyer is "all in."

"Once Bobby gives his commitment to something, if you've witnessed his career over the years, he's all in," he said. "Again, this was not something where he thought that he would end up, but God has a way of telling us things, and I think that he is going to go all in to make sure that Donald Trump is the next president of the United States."

In a post on X on Sunday, Kennedy said the term "MAGA," or "Make America Great Again," should be embraced.

"The phrase has troubled liberals who think it is a call for a return to an America before civil rights, gay rights, and women's rights," Kennedy wrote. "But I have a more generous interpretation, one that is truer to my experience of Donald Trump as he is today."

After describing the MAGA movement he envisions, Kennedy said he has "talked with many Trump supporters.

"I have talked with his inner circle. I have talked to the man himself. This is the America they want to restore," he added.

