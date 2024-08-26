Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: RFK Jr. Endorsement 'Positive' for Trump

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s endorsement of former President Donald Trump will provide a boost to the GOP campaign in crucial battleground states.

Kennedy endorsed Trump on Friday during a rally in Arizona after suspending his independent campaign. Later that night, Kennedy joined Trump onstage and announced that he will try to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states in a bid to help Trump.

Grothman said on "Wake Up America" that Kennedy's endorsement "will have a positive effect on" the Trump campaign, adding that "it shows that Donald Trump is going to stand up to the drug companies."

Grothman also said that it will provide Kennedy with "an opportunity to delve into how we research drugs" to ensure that it is "done to benefit the American people, not whichever pharmaceutical will make the most money for the drug companies."

Grothman later said he's not bothered by negative media coverage of Kennedy.

"I think the more we talk about Bobby Kennedy the better, because the more we'll learn about why certain drugs come to the top, why maybe some drugs that weren't effective were used during the COVID situation," Grothman said.

"I view it as both a positive … education for the American public and a positive for Donald Trump … it shows that Trump is for freedom" and "he's not going to allow our medical … positions to be determined by a drug company."

Grothman said he would "love to shake" Kennedy's hand if he came to Wisconsin, which Grothman noted "is going to be crucial come November."

