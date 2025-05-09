'Jackie O: A Remarkable Life' Premieres Sunday, 9 p.m.

She was a style icon, a cultural force, and the embodiment of grace under pressure.

That’s how Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, known primarily as the first lady and wife of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, is encapsulated in Newsmax’s original production “Jackie O: A Remarkable Life.”

The documentary, produced by Rodney Lee Conover premieres Sunday, at 9 p.m. ET.

Yet, the film goes beyond her role in the White House and as part of Camelot — the romanticized nickname for the Kennedy presidency – to show how the first lady, always noted for her style and elegance, became a deeper symbol of devotion to family, privacy, and ultimately, reinvention.

“Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis shaped the role of first lady into something far more than ceremonial,” Conover said. “This movie goes beyond the fashion and tragedy to reveal the complexity and strength behind one of the most recognizable women of the 20th century.”

Rare archival footage and never-before-seen photographs capture both public and private moments from her formative years and her time in the White House, to her reinvention as a publishing executive and cultural icon after Jack Kennedy’s assassination.

Beyond the humility and elegance she displayed as a supportive wife to JFK, political historians agree that her active involvement and public presence played a vital role in his successful presidential campaign.

Her courage, resilience, and how she carried herself after Kennedy’s tragic assassination is also highlighted. In-depth interviews with historians, friends and family members take viewers behind the facade to show her enduring influence.

Fluent in several languages and with an unmatched appreciation for art and culture, Jackie Kennedy was said to charm even the most formidable Cold War leaders. The former first lady is known for having a lasting effect on global diplomacy.

“A Remarkable Life” goes full circle, examining not only how she navigated extraordinary challenges and unimaginable loss with dignity and grace to touching on her later marriage to shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis and life focusing on her children.

As the film states: “Behind the poise, the pillbox hats and the breathy delicate voice lay a woman of steel, a woman who understood that survival wasn’t just about endurance but about reinvention.”