Jack Kingston to Newsmax: Biden Hasn't 'Supported Israel at All'

President Joe Biden and his administration have "not supported Israel at all," including this past week, with his stance against Israel striking Iranian oil infrastructure, former Rep. Jack Kingston said on Newsmax Sunday.

"When they let the majority leader of the Senate call for elections, Chuck Schumer, interfering in Israel's elected leadership, that's outrageous," the Georgia Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "The Biden administration did not say anything when [Benjamin] Netanyahu came to speak to Congress. Kamala Harris boycotted it."

He added that he was speaking with a friend who is active in the Jewish pro-Israeli community, and "he says he doesn't understand why any Jew in America would vote for Kamala Harris, after what they've been doing to Israel."

Further, Israel isn't alone in its fight against Iran and its proxies, said Kingston.

"Once they wipe Israel off the map, they're going to turn on the rest of the democracies around the world," he said. "This is an evil force versus a good force, and we need to support Israel."

Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., also on Sunday's program, added that Israel's show of strength comes after it has been on the receiving end of terrorist actions for nearly a half-century.

"They finally just have said, We've got to stop this," Collins said. "This has got to cease. And last year ago, the tragedy that happened I think pushed the country to say, Look, we cannot tolerate terrorists being funded by Iran and funded and sympathetic around the world who build tunnels, who take water pipes and turn them into missile launchers."

Meanwhile, the mainstream media is glossing over the protests that have sprung up that are rooted in antisemitism, said Collins.

"There's no two-state solution for Hezbollah terrorists, Hamas terrorists, and Iran thugs," he said. "They want Israel gone and then they decide whatever they want to do. And the culture here in the United States, this is it's rearing its head as antisemitism, especially here in what you're seeing in New York."

Meanwhile, with the election approaching, the results could have worldwide implications, said Kingston, while insisting the world was a safer place under former President Donald Trump.

"I don't think anybody believes that Hamas would have invaded Israel if Donald Trump was in the White House, and I don't believe anybody thinks [Vladimir] Putin would have invaded Ukraine."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com