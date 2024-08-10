WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Jack Bergman to Newsmax: Walz Engaged in 'an Intent to Deceive'

By    |   Saturday, 10 August 2024 06:55 PM EDT

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Saturday that Gov. Tim Walz's previous statement on his military record were "an intent to deceive."

Walz has come under intense scrutiny this week when it was implied that he had seen time in a war zone even though he retired prior to his battalion's deployment to Iraq. During his 2018 campaign for governor while making a pitch to ban assault weapons he told a crowd, "We can research the impacts of gun violence. We can make sure those weapons of war, that I carried in war, are only carried in war," implying that he had served in combat.

The Harris campaign has attempted to walk back Walz's comments, saying he "misspoke" about his military record. Bergman, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general, said if Walz didn't remember, then he "doesn't have the cognitive ability to continue in his current role as governor or definitely as vice president."

"But if he misremembered, all he has to do is pull out his DD214. And we all have them, and it tells our entire story of when, how high we rose, where we served in combat.

"This is an intent to deceive the American public — especially those veterans who served in combat and those veterans who served honorably. And Tim Walz in not honorable," Bergman said during an appearance on "The Count."

