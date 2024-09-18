Rep. Jack Bergman to Newsmax: Trump Not Hiding in Basement

It was "extremely important" that former President Donald Trump appeared at a Michigan town hall just two days after a second assassination attempt on his life, Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, spoke to swing-state voters at a town hall event in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday night.

The former president was the victim of a would-be assassination at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. That came little more than two months after he was shot in the ear during a July 13 assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Bergman was asked by Wednesday's "Wake Up America" how important was it for Trump to maintain his schedule and speak to Michigan's voters.

"Well, extremely important," Bergman told host Sharla McBride.

"It was important to him to show the American people that when you are that person who's the target, you can't just hide in your basement, which is what we've seen over the last four years."

With Michigan considered to be one of several battleground states that will determine the outcome of the presidential election, Bergman explained what voters want.

"They're looking to vote for leadership," Bergman told McBride. "But also this is, you know, kind of a current view of the old Capital One commercial because under Biden-Harris and now Harris-Biden … let's say Harris, because we know Biden's not doing anything at all …it's the old commercial.

"What's left in your wallet after four years of Harris' policies that basically have led to nothing other than more cost to the American taxpayer and less money to buy food, buy gas, you know, do the things that they were used to doing under Donald Trump's first term when we put in historic tax cuts and actually put more money into the into the pocket of the American worker, but also more job opportunities to make more money."

McBride asked Bergman what can Trump do to get his message across to Michigan voters.

"No. 1, keep doing what you're doing," he said. "Be out there with the people regardless of potential threats. It is your job as the president of the United States to communicate with the American people at all times, but to really lay out that you plan and just like you did in your first term, to create an economic environment that in the in the end not only benefits Americans, but it benefits our standing as a country throughout the world.

"Because if we appear weak, which we do right now as a country, based on the policies of the last four years of the Democrats, the best way to be strong is to actually act it and do what you're going to say.

"And that's what Donald Trump did. Good economic policies, be tough on trade and shut the border because we need good jobs, not only for our citizens here, but the people who've come here legally through different visa programs."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com