Tags: j6 | jack smith | special counsel | filing

Dick Morris to Newsmax: J6 Docs Unsealing 'Hail Mary' From 'the Dead'

By    |   Saturday, 05 October 2024 04:00 PM EDT

The unsealing of special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 filing by Washington, D.C., Federal Judge Tanya Chutkan was a "hail Mary" that is "100%" an attempt to sway the November election after the Supreme Court left special counsel Jack Smith's case for "dead," according to presidential adviser Dick Morris.

"It is kind of the voice from the dead," Morris told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Smith really is out of it, and the Supreme Court ruling on the immunity gives him very little leeway.

"And he really just issued this as a Hail Mary to kind of put all this out there in hopes that some of it would stick.

"The brief edges around the Supreme Court decision on immunity.

"So he's claiming, ridiculously, that Trump was a private citizen and that he's not protected by any presidential immunity, even while he was president."

Saturday, 05 October 2024 04:00 PM
