Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: Iran Counting on Biden's Weakness

By    |   Monday, 29 July 2024 01:00 PM EDT

Hezbollah attacked Israel on Saturday because it was counting on the weakness of the Biden administration, retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Monday.

Twelve children were killed by the rocket strike in the Golan Heights. Israel has blamed Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, though Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack on Majdal Shams. The bombing is the deadliest in Israel since Hamas' Oct. 7 raid.

Israeli jets hit targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday in retaliation and are planning a stronger response.

"Hezbollah has counted on being left alone in Lebanon," Shaffer said on "National Report." "That's what's going to end. Hezbollah is counting on and Iran is counting on the serial weakness of the Biden administration. [Secretary of State] Tony Blinken is out there already trying to say, Oh, we need to settle down here. This was a provocation meant to escalate.

"The Iranians and Hezbollah are taking these shots right now because they think they can get away with it."

While Hezbollah has denied responsibility, Israeli officials have said the rocket fired on them was made in Iran. Shaffer said the evidence is incontrovertible Iran was involved.

"This was, by all evidence, an Iranian-made weapon that was meant to cause casualties, as it did," Shaffer said.

Shaffer said he doesn't expect the U.S. to blame Iran.

"This administration has been trying to defer to Iran," Shaffer said. "You're never going to see that from our folks. But the fact that they don't confirm it to me is a nondenial denial."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

