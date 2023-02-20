Lt. Col. Shaffer to Newsmax: Biden 'Not Convincing Anyone' He's Committed to Ukraine

Retired Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden's recent pledge of unwavering support to Ukraine is "not convincing to anyone."

Joining "Spicer & Co.," Shaffer argued Biden's "monotone, unenthusiastic" message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his surprise Kyiv visit is symbolic of his unseriousness.

"I've testified before Joe Biden. The Joe Biden I've known and interacted with is not the Joe Biden that we see now on the world stage," the one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump declared. "And nobody's compelled or believes that he's really committed to the level he's saying."

Shaffer also theorized the Biden administration has been appeasing China recently over fears they ramp up alleged nonlethal military assistance to Russia, including the consideration of lethal aid.

"I think that's why they've gone soft on holding China accountable regarding the balloon," he said of the object that entered U.S. airspace late last month, which U.S. intelligence claims was for surveillance purposes.

"So, they want to kind of leverage China and not let them go to the Russian camp. Because let's face it, one of the big things they're trying to prevent right now is the Russians getting high-tech weapons," Shaffer added.

However, Shaffer believes China is fundamentally opposed to the Western "global order" and will not be convinced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to back down.

"I think they're barking up the wrong tree," the national security expert insisted, stressing "it's just not going in the direction" the Biden administration wants it to go.

