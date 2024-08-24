Fmr Sen. Norm Coleman to Newsmax: Dems Have 'Caved to Pro-Hamas' Wing

Modern Democrats "have caved to the pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian wing of the Democratic Party," former Sen. Norm Coleman, R-Minn., told Newsmax on Saturday.

During his speech at the Democratic National Convention this week, President Joe Biden said the pro-Palestinian protesters burning American and Israeli flags "had a point." Coleman said Biden's remarks were "very disappointing but not surprising."

"He's right, they have a point, those protesters: Their point is kill Jews," Coleman, chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition, told "Saturday Agenda." "They are not just burning [Israeli] flags. They're burning American flags. And so, what you have is a Democratic Party that at worst, has caved in to the pro-Hamas pro-Palestinian wing of the Democratic Party."

The Democratic Party has tried to create a "moral equivalence" between Israel and Hamas, Coleman said.

"So, Oct. 7 is bad, as Vice President Harris said, and Hamas is bad, but the suffering in Gaza is terrible, and so, Israel is bad," Coleman said.

"No, the suffering in Gaza is caused by Hamas. There is no moral equivalence. Hamas uses civilians as human shields and as hostages. They're taking Palestinian lives as part of their game plan. It's one of their tactics. And so, you've got to get past the moral equivalence."

Many American Jews are waking up to the rise of antisemitism within the Democratic Party and it could encourage more Jews to vote Republican this fall, according to Coleman.

"And perhaps Jewish kids will get harassed on college campuses because of the far left, and when you add all that together, I think you've got a formula for in these targeted states, these battleground states where a few votes makes a difference, to ensure that Donald Trump is reelected as the president of the United States," Coleman concluded.

