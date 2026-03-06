Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender' from Iran

President Donald Trump said Friday morning that the United States will not reach an agreement with Iran unless Tehran accepts what he called “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER,” while also signaling that a future Iranian government could see economic recovery with the help of the United States and its allies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

Trump also indicated that after Iran accepts such terms and selects what he described as a suitable leadership, the United States and allied nations would assist the country in rebuilding its economy.

"After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before," Trump wrote.

The president also struck an optimistic tone about the country’s long-term prospects, stating: "IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE."

Trump concluded the post with a slogan modeled on his campaign motto.

"MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!)," he wrote.