Holt to Newsmax: Iran Regime Won't End with Diplomacy, Ostensibly Over

Iran’s ruling regime is unlikely to survive through negotiations and escalating conflict could destabilize the entire Middle East and upend regional economies, says retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt.

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s “Saturday Report,” Holt said U.S. and allied leaders are watching the situation closely as concerns grow that the crisis could expand into a wider theater war after satellite images showed activity at two Iranian nuclear sites bombed last year by Israel and the United States that may be a sign of Tehran trying to obscure efforts to salvage any materials remaining there.

"They’re very concerned about a whole variety of things because we have to see this through," Holt said.

He added that if the conflict becomes a major regional war, "you’re going to see the economies and stability across the Middle East flip upside down, potentially, depending upon what the severity looks like."

Holt said diplomatic work is continuing behind the scenes, particularly around access and logistical arrangements that could support military operations if conditions worsen.

"So there is a lot of diplomacy work that has to be done in the background to get access to all of our bases, assets and resources," he said.

However, Holt suggested the U.S. may soon be able to project sufficient power into the region without relying heavily on local basing agreements, citing the arrival of additional naval assets.

"With the H.W. Bush coming into theater, the carrier strike groups [have the] ability to project power from either Diego Garcia or the United States," he said, adding, "We may not need those bases here very soon, and so help is on the way."

Holt also referenced the reports of explosions inside Iran, pointing to what he described as signs of increasing internal resistance and possible coordination.

"I know Zach Andrews’ great reporting is going to start to include very soon today’s development of seven explosions around the country of Iran," Holt said.

He noted one reported incident in Bandar Abbas that he said "may have taken out the chief of their Navy."

Holt argued the developments suggest Iran’s opposition is becoming more organized and gaining outside assistance.

"It does appear that the Iranian resistance is growing, it’s getting organized and it’s getting intelligence help," he said.

Despite ongoing diplomatic channels, Holt said he does not believe negotiations will resolve the conflict or preserve Iran’s current leadership.

"I don’t think that this is going to end in any way from some negotiated settlement," Holt said. "I think this is the end for the mullahs and the Ayatollah."

He also referenced Turkey as a key conduit for communications, but said Iran’s leadership is seeking to maintain longstanding arrangements it has relied on for years.

"What Iran wants is to keep its same deal that it’s had for years and years and years, and it’s not going to get that," Holt said.

U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly has demanded Iran negotiate a deal over its nuclear program to avert threatened American military strikes over the country’s crackdown on protesters.

The U.S. has moved the USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided-missile destroyers into the Middle East, but it remains unclear whether Trump will decide to use force.