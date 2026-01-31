Huckabee to Newsmax: Iran Should Heed Trump's Warnings

The Iranian regime should heed President Donald Trump's warning as U.S. naval assets move toward the region and the White House weighs possible military action tied to Iran's nuclear program and the Iranian government's crackdown on protesters, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Saturday.

"The thing I would say to the Iranians, to the regime, listen to what this man is saying," Huckabee told Newsmax's "America Right Now."

"This is not a person who makes promises he doesn't keep. He makes promises that he does keep," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump said that he has had talks with Tehran and is planning more, but emphasized the U.S. military posture.

"We have a lot of very big, very powerful ships sailing to Iran right now, and it would be great if we didn't have to use them," Trump said.

He added that he told Iran "two things," including: "Number one, no nuclear. And number two, stop killing protesters."

Huckabee, when asked if U.S. military action would be "very surgical" and what the major objective would be, said that the decision rests with Trump.

"Only the president could make that decision not only as to when something would happen, but to the degree it would happen," Huckabee said.

Trump has repeatedly drawn a bright line on Iran's nuclear ambitions and its actions inside Iran, he added, and it "would be wise" for Iran to listen.

He also defended the administration's decision to position military assets within range.

"I think the president understands it's better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it," Huckabee said. "He's making a smart decision by placing these assets where they could be used, and where all he has to do is give the order."

With tensions rising in Israel, Huckabee said uncertainty is widespread.

Turning to Gaza and regional security, Huckabee said the Trump-backed peace agreement has already changed daily life in Israel.

"I can tell you the practical effect of the peace agreement that maybe a lot of Americans won't understand," he said. "I've been here less than a year, have been through four wars - only for the last three and a half months have we not had missile alerts, rocket alerts, and had to rush to the shelter."

"This has been the most calm, peaceful time in quite a while in really about three years," Huckabee said.

"Mothers put their babies to bed at night right now," he said. "They don't fear they're going to have to get them up 2 or 3 times, scoop them up from their cribs, and rush them to the shelter to protect them from incoming ballistic missiles."

On Hamas, Huckabee said disarmament must be enforced.

"Let's hope that they come to their senses, that they understand that it'll either be done the easy way or the hard way, and the easy way is for them to surrender their weapons and recognize, as the president has said, they got no future in Gaza," he said.

Arab states are also pressing Hamas, singling out Egypt, said Huckabee.

"They are making it clear that, look, you're pretty much alone out there," he noted.

Huckabee also forcefully disputed claims that Israel has blocked aid into Gaza.

"That's the biggest lie," he said. "There's been more humanitarian assistance taken into Gaza than in any war zone in the history of the world. That's just a fact."

