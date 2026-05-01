Trump Tells Congress Iran Hostilities Over as Truce Holds, War Powers Rift Grows

President Donald Trump told Congress that U.S. hostilities with Iran have ended and a ceasefire remains in place, according to a War Powers letter sent Friday to House Speaker Mike Johnson and reported by Newsmax.

Trump wrote in the letter that operations began Feb. 28 and were halted after he ordered a ceasefire on April 7 that “has been extended,” adding there has been “no exchange of fire” since and that hostilities “have terminated,” according to the text and Newsmax’s reporting.

The notification was submitted “consistent with” the War Powers Resolution, with Newsmax noting the typical 60-day window for congressional authorization tied to Trump’s March 2 notice expired Friday.

Trump did not seek such authorization and instead emphasized that U.S. forces acted to protect Americans and national security interests, according to Newsmax.

The president said the threat from Iran “remains significant” and that the Department of War is continuing “select and ongoing operations” while adjusting troop posture to counter Iranian and proxy threats and protect U.S. personnel and allies, according to the letter and Newsmax.

Newsmax also reported that the administration argues the ceasefire effectively ends the conflict for purposes of the War Powers law—an interpretation that aligns with Trump’s broader skepticism about the statute’s constitutionality and could allow it to avoid seeking authorization from Congress.

Returning to that point, Trump told reporters the War Powers framework is “unconstitutional” and said past presidents have not sought such approval, remarks aired by Newsmax that underscore longstanding executive branch resistance to the law.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers the deadline does not apply because of the ceasefire, Newsmax reported, even as the statute contains no explicit provision pausing the clock.

The letter was also sent to Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley, according to Newsmax, as lawmakers continue debating whether additional authorization is required for any continued military activity involving Iran.