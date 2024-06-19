WATCH TV LIVE

Rep. Hinson to Newsmax: No Support for Biden in 'Midwest'

By    |   Wednesday, 19 June 2024 07:24 PM EDT

There's no support for President Joe Biden in the "Midwest," Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"His policies are failing us. And I think that's why you're seeing him at a 29% approval rating. You know, he's been on kind of a tour, traveling the country, trying to salvage what he can, but there's no support for him here in the Midwest," Hinson said on "American Agenda."

According to the congresswoman, Biden isn't polling well in the Midwest because people are asking themselves: Are we better off under Trump or Biden? And, they are coming to the conclusion, she said, "they feel less safe" under Biden.

"America is just begging," she added, "for Trump-era policies because we know they kept us safe and prosperous. I think that's why the pulling out there shows he's up by 18 points."

The poll was from the USA Today Network, which found that Trump had 50% support among likely Iowa voters, and Biden had 32%. Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. trailed behind Biden with 9% support.

The survey polled 632 likely Iowa voters from June 9 to June 14 with a margin of error of ±3.9%.

