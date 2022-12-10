Dick Morris to Newsmax: Indicting Trump Will Only 'Stoke Enthusiasm'

Former President Donald Trump might be investigated, indicted and prosecuted for "technical violations of the law," but none of it will ultimately matter, nor stop his 2024 presidential campaign, according to presidential strategist Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"None of this amounts to anything; each of them may be technical violations of the law, and he may be indicted, he may be found guilty, but it's not going to be a legal bar to his running for president, and it's not going to be a political bar," Morris told "Saturday Report." "If anything, it will stoke the enthusiasm of Republican voters."

The three investigations into Trump — Mar-a-Lago presidential documents raid, Jan. 6, and the election challenge — all amount to nothing more than minor violations, if anything, and pale in comparison to the unlawful activity of President Joe Biden.

"There are going to be hearings in the House shortly after they convene in January, which gets to the bottom of Twitter, but also of the FBI, the government agency overtly using their resources to discriminate against the candidate for president and to implicate him in all kinds of phony scandals — Russia, Russia, Russia," Morris told host Rita Cosby.

"And I think when that becomes established, when that is proven, that will be a scandal on the equal of Watergate, because it will be an explicit over-intervention by a government agency in the 2020 election.

"I don't know if the election was fraudulent because of ballots or anything, but it certainly was suspicious because of the influence of the FBI in repressing the Hunter Biden laptop, among other things, that told the truth about the Biden relationship with China."

Investigating Trump "endlessly" has attempted to damage the former president, but it only exposes the Democrats' malfeasance.

"If you take the long view, I believe that Trump will be prosecuted, he may, in fact, be indicted, and I believe he'll be nominated and reelected despite it," Morris said. "I think that the public has tired of these endless investigations of Trump. They've seen them go nowhere."

Morris detailed this all in his book: "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback."

"Even if everything they're charging Trump with is true, it amounts to very minor offenses," Morris added. "He took some documents to Mar-a-Lago. I'm not sure how many of them were classified, but only a few in any case.

"Even if all of them were classified, there's no allegation that he did anything wrong with him. He didn't give them to our enemies or anything. So what's the harm if it's still stored in the National Archives' basement, not in the Mar-a-Lago basement?

"Secondly, he's accused of inciting revolution on Jan. 6, which is absurd," Morris continued. "Nobody had guns. He called for everyone to go home — for 20,000 troops to patrol to stop violence. It was refused.

"And the last allegation is that he called the Secretary of State of Georgia and told them to find 11,000 extra votes. Well, that's fine. He called him and said count the ballots accurately and be sure you get all of the ballots, and that's appropriate."

