Rep. Claudia Tenney to Newsmax: Dem 'Hypocrisy' Clear, Apparent

Democrats has claimed former President Donald Trump colluded with Russia to meddle in the 2016 president election, but they effectively turned around and did it in 2020 using the same mantra, according to Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., on Newsmax.

"They blocked the New York Post, under Miranda Devine's great reporting in the New York post, they said: 'Oh, this is classic Russian disinformation,'" Tenney told Saturday's "Wake Up America." "Well, now we know it's true, and it's proved.

"There were polls that said the knowledge of this by the public could have changed the election. That's how critical it is. Talk about election interference. This is exactly what it is."

And the Democrats' "hypocrisy" is out in the open on myriad fronts, including President Joe Biden swapping an arms dealer, Tenney said, noting Democrats want to take away Americans' guns but are fine with Russia stockpiling them to potentially kill Americans again.

"I think this is incredible that the Democrats who scream and complain about guns and gun control and gun violence, now release an arms dealer, a Russian terrorist, a guy who's going to go back just when [Vladimir] Putin needs somebody like this to use this connections around the world to bring more arms, to harm Ukrainians — and this is just hypocrisy to me," Tenney told host Carl Higbie, referring to Viktor Bout, who was sent back to Russia for drug-using basketball player Brittney Griner.

"And by the way, I think Joe Biden was involved as vice president, when this guy was tried for the war crimes that he committed, he's basically a terrorist. Are we going to release El Chapo next when the Russians seize and take another American? And why not this honorably serving Marine Paul Whelan?

Tenney added, "It's a terrible move by the Biden administration. It projects more weakness, more failed foreign policy from this administration that's already a disaster."

Biden was elected under the support of Democrats who effectively managed to reduce the exposure of negative news during Biden's 2020 presidential election campaign.

"When you're talking about speech and government potentially intervening and our FBI — our most powerful law enforcement arm in the federal government — moving into kind of work with Twitter, it appears to say: 'This speech we don't like; we don't want to change the results of this election; censor the laptop; sensor strong conservative voices and make sure that the public doesn't see them,'" Tenney said.

"If you don't watch Newsmax, how do you know what's going on at the border? How do you know what's happening with drug trafficking? We just let a huge arms dealer, drug trafficker go for someone who is committing a drug crime in a foreign country."

Tenney called on those complicit in covering for Biden in the FBI should be not only under oversight in the GOP-led House, but also criminal investigations.

"It's time for these people to be prosecuted and looked into," Tenney said. "We're going to hopefully do that in the new Congress, along with all those 51 so-called intelligence agents with high-security clearances who said that this laptop from Hunter Biden."

While Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., had the wherewithal to leave the Democratic Party, it too is merely smoke and mirrors to protect her own 2024 reelection campaign hopes, Tenney noted.

"She's going to be caucusing with the Democrats," Tenney said. "She's keeping her committee assignments according to Chuck Schumer.

"Kyrsten Sinema has taken some bold moves and standing against some of the most destructive policies the Democrats tried to put in place last year and holding strong on the filibuster and a few other issues. She's going to be tested.

"This is kind of meaningless unless someone like Joe Manchin decides to switch and maybe both of them could become Republicans.

"Now she's facing potential primaries in Arizona. Joe Manchin's facing some credible challenges from the right in a state that Trump won by huge numbers. I don't know, we'll see how she votes, but a lot of this could be really just about fundraising and really about getting more attention.

"I love Kyrsten Sinema, don't get me wrong. I served with her in the House. But I'm not sure what this gets us. If she turned into a Republican, I'd be really happy."

