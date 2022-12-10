Rudy Giuliani to Newsmax: Mike Pompeo 'Also Buried' Biden Laptop Story

Even former Trump administration Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was involved in burying the story on Joe Biden, Russia, Ukraine, and Hunter Biden's laptop — which altered elections and skirted free speech and the law — former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax.

"I had this whole thing – let's say half of it; certainly enough to prosecute — in 2019," Giuliani told "Saturday Report," saying he was waking up every morning thinking about how to reveal it all to Americans, including sharing the information with TV host Sean Hannity, Just the News' John Solomon, and even Pompeo. "I gave it to Hannity in early 2019, then to John Solomon, then to Mike Pompeo, who also buried it.

"And you should know that now that he's running for president — and I will tell you the whole story about that at some point. I'll write it out."

Giuliani was former President Donald Trump's private attorney and was shocked to have learned Justice Department Attorney General Bill Barr had Hunter Biden's laptop in late 2019.

"And then Barr buried it in January of 2020, and I didn't know that Barr has the hard drive," Giuliani continued to host Rita Cosby. "He covered up the hard drive."

From the first allegations of Russian collusion to the Trump campaign to the presidential elections and now the deadly war in Ukraine, Americans could have known the truth in 2019, if they had just listened to Giuliani, he continued.

"I've been living with this for 3.5 years when I first put out the information about Biden's bribery in Ukraine, and I lived through that," Giuliani said. "I got up every morning from the first moment I got that hard drive, saying to myself, 'How can I get this to my fellow citizens? Because, you just read a just a little bit of that, you realize the candidate of the Democratic Party was a lifelong criminal, and I mean, there are 50-60 crimes outlined there and I'm not saying that lightly."

Giuliani, who Trump has hailed as the greatest America prosecutor in history, said he had the evidence that Joe Biden was the head of a crime family.

"There are several racketeering cases in which Joe Biden would be similar to the head of an organized crime family," Giuliani continued. "He took millions of dollars in bribes, millions. This is the biggest corruption case that I can find in the history of this country, and it was covered up by the major part of the media in this country, and they knew it."

Giuliani noted establishment forces in Washington, D.C., are pressuring people not to come clean with the American people.

"I know the pressure they put on you at the very end, and a lot of people have caved like Barr — Bill Barr caved like an empty suit on this one," Giuliani said.

It all began when the political outsider attempted to drain the swamp and continuing through today with the Jan. 6 "coup" against Trump, Giuliani said, calling out what he said is "a conspiracy to defraud the United States."

"It began to be criminal the day that Hillary Clinton paid for the misinformation regarding Russia," Giuliani said. "She paid a $1.1 million to develop a story to frame an innocent man. When that innocent man became the president, and they continued to pursue the story, including every one of those Jan. 6 committee member phonies — who are big parts of this, by the way. It's a joke to watch them put out a report on Jan. 6 when they should be in jail for trying to organize a coup against the president.

"Those are the people who floated the purchased, false story of Russian collusion. That's conspiracy to defraud the United States."

And the latest revelations of the "Twitter Files" only are further shining sunlight on the conspiracy against Trump, Giuliani said, including former Russiagate DOJ general counsel Jim Baker having recently been surreptitiously attempting to cover things up at Twitter, Giuliani said.

"You know this guy Baker, who organized this Twitter thing: He should have been in jail two years earlier, if Barr had the courage to prosecute him — if that guy up in Connecticut that takes 100 years to write out two paragraphs would have prosecuted him," Giuliani said, also adding "investigation of the investigators" special counsel John Durham to his ire.

Peter Strzok and fired FBI Director James Comey are at the root of it all, starting with the Christopher Steele "opposition research," according to Giuliani, leading the events to continue to unfold in the effort to damage Trump.

"Why were those FBI guys let go? Strzok, Comey — Comey committed out and out perjury four times," Giuliani alleged to Cosby. "Rita, they said they didn't, but it's proven that they did.

"It's not even speculation any longer. He lied about the entire Steele dossier. It's been proven that the Steele dossier is not only untrue; it was created and paid for.

"And it's proven that he knew it."

Ultimately, Giuliani has faith the Republican majority coming into Congress in January — along with Senate oversight GOP leaders Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, can help Americans see the truth and the light.

"I believe they will," he said. "I have great regard for the Republicans in the House, particularly Jim Jordan and anybody associated with him. These are patriots.

"This is not the Senate. This is not the weak, frightened — except for Johnson and Grassley — Senate, who could have revealed this several years ago."

