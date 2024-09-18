Fla. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to Newsmax: We 'Mean Business' on Trump Probe

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Gov. Ron DeSantis "mean business" when it comes to the state's investigation into the second assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, she told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"What you saw with Gov. DeSantis' announcement is that, obviously, we are a law and order state," Nuñez told Wednesday's "Wake Up America." "The governor has prided himself on making sure that, here in Florida, we are going to hold criminals and we're going to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

"And so that's why I think it's so important that the governor made that announcement that he is doing this investigation, because you're right, this is the second assassination attempt and where is all the information that they [federal authorities] claim they were going to bring forth to the American public?

"Where is the accountability? Where is the transparency? That is something that, here in Florida, we're going to continue to push and we're going to make sure that this investigation brings that clarity."

Florida's investigation will be focused on "accountability," "transparency," and "timeliness," Nuñez said, to address the "serious questions" that remain in the wake of Sunday's close call at Trump's golf course.

"I think you heard him [DeSantis] say 'expeditiously,' which is why our Florida Department of Law Enforcement, our Florida Highway Patrol, our sheriff's office … that's why they're all involved, because we understand that the American public is desperate for answers," she continued. "They've been desperate since Butler, Pennsylvania, and we've heard absolutely nothing. Congress has a whole committee, they're looking at all these issues, they're talking about the Secret Service, but yet nothing gets done."

"But here in the state of Florida, I can assure you the governor is going to be very clear, and he's going to be very focused on bringing that information in a timely manner that's going to provide all the clarity that people need and deserve and those answers to the very questions that you were asking.

"How is it that this came to be? How is it that he was within hundreds of yards of the president? How is it that the Secret Service didn't do the sweep? So many more questions.

"But what I can tell you, from the standpoint of state charges, that's why the Office of Statewide Prosecutor is also involved, because it was a multi-jurisdiction … he was crossing county lines. So, a lot of questions, but I assure you the governor is going to come forth and he's going to provide information to the public so that they see that we mean business here in the state of Florida."

