Victor Davis Hanson to Newsmax TV: Institutions Conservatives Look Toward All 'Woke Now'

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson says the U.S. is in a radical recalibration because “all of the institutions that conservatives look toward” have all been “woke now.”

Hanson made the comments Sunday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s “The Gorka Reality Check” in response to a question about the state of the Democratic Party and, specifically, comments made by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D.N.Y.

Austin during his confirmation hearing said some of America’s enemies “lie within our rank.” Cortez on Nov. 6 in a tweet calling for the archiving of “Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicit in the future.”

“General Austin didn’t cite any evidence,” said Hanson.

“He produced no evidence nor has anyone produced any evidence since he made that statement. If he was referring to the Capitol unfortunate assault that conservatives condemned, nonetheless there have been no insurrectionary leaders that have been arrested that conspired to organize that. There’s been no one arrested with a firearm either in use or in his possession. … I don’t know what he’s talking about.

“But I think we're in a radical. What's the word recalibrations? Because all of the institutions that conservatives look toward, the corporate structure, Wall Street, the military. As we see now with the boycott in Georgia and the change of venue of the All-Star game – that's changed. Baseball, football, professional sports, entertainment. These American pastimes and conservative traditions have all been woke now.”

When companies go “woke” they typically signal support for progressive causes. Delta and Coca-Cola last week publicly expressed criticism of the GOP voter legislation in Georgia. Major League Baseball decided to move its All-Star game from Georgia to Colorado in protest of the law.

Hanson also said Democrats’ radicalism has to be challenged.

“I think the corporate structure and, as I said, the military top echelons, they’re playing a waiting game. And right now they fear a loud and activist 30% far more than they do of the 70% live-and-let-live middle-of-the-roads people and conservatives. So if we’re not going to create deterrents, they’re going to react to this loud minority,” he told Gorka.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here