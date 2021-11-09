Rep. Mo Brooks to Newsmax: Infrastructure Vote by GOP a 'Gift' to Socialism

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., decried on Newsmax Republicans in the House and Senate who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
Appearing on "Stinchfield," Brooks says, "it's not just those 13 Republicans in the House, it's also those 19 Republicans in the Senate, who voted the same way. These 32 gave a gift to dictatorial socialism and its march on America, and in so doing, they betrayed the very voters who sent them to Washington D.C., to represent our foundational principles that have combined to make America the greatest nation in world history."
The House of Representatives on Friday voted 228-206 to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. A list of the 13 House Republicans who voted with Democrats to pass the bill includes:
- Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska
- Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Andrew Garbarino of New York
- Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
- Rep. John Katko of New York
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
- Rep. Nicole Malliotakis of New York
- Rep. David McKinley of West Virginia
- Rep. Tom Reed of New York
- Rep. Chris Smith of New Jersey
- Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
- Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey
- Rep. Don Young of Alaska
