Chad Wolf to Newsmax: Dem Govs 'on Wrong Side of History'

Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of Homeland Security, told Newsmax on Saturday that those governors looking to circumvent federal immigration laws are “on the wrong side of history.”

Earlier in the week, Democrat governors J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Jared Polis of Colorado launched their Governors Safeguarding Democracy initiative which aims to resist the agenda of President-elect Donald Trump. Wolf said that Democrat governors sanctuary policies “only protects and provide sanctuary for criminal aliens in their communities.”

"That's why more and more of them are going to these big cities that have these sanctuary policies. They do nothing to actually protect law abiding Americans in those communities. And I think as more and more Americans realize this, they're starting to understand and they're starting to ask for change,” he said during an appearance on “Saturday Report.”

Wolf said that he’s hopeful Pritzker and others will realize the error of their ways and change course. “But if they don't, ICE still has the authority, still has the ability to go into communities like Chicago and elsewhere and arrest these hardened criminals and get them out of the country,” he added.

