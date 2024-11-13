Blue State Alliance Plans to Thwart Trump Admin

While President-elect Donald Trump continues to staff his incoming administration, Democrat governors and attorneys general across the country are planning to band together to resist the Republican commander in chief's second term.

On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced the launch of the Governors Safeguarding Democracy organization to spearhead the movement to counter Trump's policies.

The group is billed on its website as a "nonpartisan alliance of governors that works together to uphold and fortify American democracy."

"What we are doing is pushing back against increasing threats of autocracy fortifying the institutions of democracy that our country and our states depend upon," Pritzker told Axios.

Polis told the outlet that "any threats to our democracy that come from any president or from foreign powers," including the repeal of environmental regulations, restrictions on abortion and reproductive care, and immigration politics, are top of mind.

Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democrats pointed to Trump as a "threat to democracy" at several points throughout the presidential campaign. However, after sweeping all seven swing states to win the White House, as well as the popular vote, a number of high-profile Democrats have announced plans to thwart the new administration.

According to the group's website, Governors Safeguarding Democracy is supported by the GovAct organization, which champions "fundamental freedoms."

In order to "safeguard California values and fundamental rights in the face of an incoming Trump administration," Gov. Gavin Newsom called a special session of the Golden State legislature for Dec. 2. The Washington Examiner reported that Newsom was in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday to meet with the White House and California's congressional delegation about pushing key initiatives before Trump reenters the Oval Office.

"Building on the long-standing partnership between the Newsom and Biden-Harris administrations, today Gov. Gavin Newsom met with senior White House and federal officials where he discussed key priorities for the state," Newsom's office told the Examiner. "The governor advocated for the approval of pending disaster relief funding, programs to expand healthcare access, and initiatives to improve clean air."

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also signaled her opposition to Trump's priority of mass deportations, telling MSNBC last week that her state would not assist the federal government in its efforts to remove people who are in the country illegally.