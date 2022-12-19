Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: Lifting Title 42 Harms US, Immigrants Alike

Dr. Ben Carson, the former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, warned on Newsmax Monday that lifting Title 42 restrictions at the border and allowing more immigrants to enter the United States not only poses a health threat but "adversely" affects the migrants themselves.

"First of all, we don't know what their health status is," Carson commented on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "That was the whole purpose of Title 42. When you're in a presence of a pandemic, you don't want to be adding to it by bringing in people whose health standards you don't know."

Meanwhile, the migrants are being asked to pay "enormous sums of money" to be brought to the United States and are treated like "indentured servants" once they arrive, as they have to send money back to cartels "or their families will be killed or injured," said Carson.

The situation is also unfair to people in the United States "because a lot of those people are going to take the jobs" that Americans would have had, said Carson.

"It's unfair to the American taxpayers who are going to have to pay the medical bills, the housing bills, the food bills, and all other kinds of bills when they're struggling themselves, so on multiple levels, this is a real disaster," said Carson. "There doesn't seem to be any plan. And no one who seems to care that much."

The loss of Title 42 will also mean an increase in the amount of fentanyl entering the country, and in overdoses, said Carson, as "there'll be a lot more mules who can bring it across," he said.

"When you look at the numbers of people, 100,000 people dying from fentanyl, that's the tip of the iceberg," he said. "That's what we know about."

He added that while the final Jan. 6 committee hearing is being held on Capitol Hill Monday, "a lot of people" would rather see Congress working on the border crisis.

"I don't think a lot of people have been paying attention to it," he said. "They don't care. It's more of a show trial.

"This is not to say that what happened on Jan. 6 can be condoned in any way, but it's already been litigated it's already been talked about. It's already been dealt with. Let's move on. We have very important issues to deal with in this country. We do have a lot of them."

